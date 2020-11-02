2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Sudan head coach Hubert Velud invites 25 players for Ghana matches

Sudan head coach Hubert Velud has named a 25-man squad to face Ghana in 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications Group C double header this month.

Players from Sudan Premier League giants Al Merrikh SC and Al Hilal Omdurman dominated the squad as usual.

Sudanese champions Merrikh have 10 players called up, 6 players from Hilal compared to 6 players from other domestic sides and 3 foreign based players.

Sudan started a preparatory camp in Khartoum on Friday 30 October 2020 and will travel on 4 November 2020 to Addis Ababa where they will face Ethiopia in a friendly on 6 November 2020.

They will leave for Accra in the next day.

Velud who took over Sudan’s coaching job in February 2020 will have his first competitive match against the Black Stars.

The Nile Crocodiles will take on Ghana in Cape Coast on 12 November 2020, while the return fixture is scheduled at Hilal Stadium on 17 November 2020.

The Black Stars lead the group with 6 points, South Africa and Sudan follow with 3 points each, while Sao Tome and Principe trail the group pointless.

The Squad

Goalkeepers:

Akram Al-Hadi (Al-Amal Atbara), Ali Abdullah Aboeshreen, Munjid Al-Nil (Al-Merrikh)

Defenders:

Samoal Mirghani, Athar El Tahir (Smouha SC – Egypt), Faris Abdullah (Al-Hilal), Salah Al-Din Mahmoud, Amir Kamal, Ahmed Adam (Al-Marrikh), Ahmed Ibrahim (Hilal Al-Ubayyid), Hussein Mersal (Khartoum Al Watani)

Midfielders:

Nasr Al-Din Omar, Abuagla Abdullah, Muhammad Mukhtar (Al-Hilal), Diaa Al-Din Mahjoub, Muhammad Al-Rashid, Ahmed Hamed (Al-Merrikh), Moaz Abdul Rahim (Khartoum Al Watani), Ammar Tayfour (SC Bastia – Italy), Musab Kordman (Ahly Shendy)

Forwards:

Ramadan Ajab, Saifuddin Malik (Al-Merrikh), Walaa Al-Din Musa (Hai Al-Wadi Nyala), Yasser Muzammil (Al-Hilal), Mohamed Abdel-Rahman (Ahly Burj Bou Arriredj – Algeria)