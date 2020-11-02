Rashid Sumaila helped me get a club in Kuwait â Vincent Atinga

Ghanaian defender Vincent Atinga has expressed gratitude to Rashid Sumaila for playing an important role in his lucrative move to Kuwait.

According to the former Hearts of Oak player, Sumaila helped in his move to Kuwaiti top-flight side Al Qadsia.

In an interview with Hot FM, he said; “I’m delighted to meet Rashid Sumaila in my life. He helped me to get a club in Kuwait.

“Rashid has a good heart and a very humble guy and I’m happy I met such a brother in life. I really appreciate whatever he has done for me in my football career” he said.

Atinga won the 2017 WAFU Cup with the Black Stars B. After winning the tournament, he left for Albania, where he signed KF Tirana.

Vincent Atinga is currently without a club after ending his stint with Kuwaiti side Al Shabab.