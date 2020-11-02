Sulley Muniru: Former CFR Cluj and Steaua Bucuresti midfielder joins Asante Kotoko

Midfielder Sulley Muniru has returned to the Ghana Premier League by signing for Asante Kotoko ahead of the upcoming season.

The former CFR Cluj and Steaua Bucuresti player has joined the Porcupine Warriors on a two-year deal.

W e l c o m e 🔥🔥🔥 SULLEY Muniru The former CFR Cluj and Yeni Malatyaspor Midfielder joins us on a 2-year contract #AKSC #WelcomeSulley pic.twitter.com/YnAIjcgTLd — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) November 2, 2020

He became a free agent after ending his stay with Russian outfit Tambov FC in the summer transfer window.

Muniru has returned to the country, seven years after leaving Liberty Professionals, where he started his career.

The 28-year-old left Ghana in 2013 to join play for Romanian side CFR Cluj. He later spent Steaua Bukarest and FSCB in Romania.

He moved to Portugal to play for Tondela before spells in Turkey with Yeni Malatyaspor and in Belarus with Dinamo Minsk.

Muniru is the younger brother of Ghana star Sulley Muntari.

Kotoko will represent Ghana in next season’s CAF Champions League.