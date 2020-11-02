Serbian coach Milovan Cirkovic arrives in Ghana to begin AshantiGold SC job

Serbian coach Milovan Cirkovic has arrived in Ghana to begin AshantiGold SC job as head coach

The miners after parting ways with Italian coach Roberto Landi have decided to settle on Milovan Cirkovic.

The 57-year-old will sign a two-year contract with AshantiGold after completing all other details of his move.

Cirkovic is replacing Italian gaffer Roberto Landi who left the club after series of disagreements.

He worked as assistant coach of Thailand from September 2017 to January 2019 under former Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac.

He was also assistant manager of Serbian side Borak Cacak from January 2008 to September 2017.

Cirkovic also managed Tanzanian giants Simba SC in 2013.