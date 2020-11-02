Ghana defender Gideon Mensah delighted to have made Vitoria Guimaraes debut

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah is delighted to have made his debut for Vitoria Guimaraes in the Portuguese top flight league against Vil Cente on Sunday.

The Red Bull Salzburg player loan played the entire duration of the game to help his side record a 2-1 away win.

Mensah had recovered from coronavirus earlier in the week to join the squad ahead of the league game on Sunday.

He was among the eight Black Stars players to have contracted the coronavirus after returning to their respective clubs from the international friendlies against Mali and Qatar.

Bruno Duarte scored the opening goal of the game for Vitoria Guimaraes in the 23rd minute of the first half but the lead was cancelled by Gil Vicente midfielder Samuel Dias-Lion in the 66th minute.

A last-minute goal from the away side in the 89th minute from Rochinha secured the win for Vitoria Guimaraes.

Gideon Mensah after the game, reacted to the win after making his debut:“Happy to make my debut and great to grab 3 points 💪🏾 Great work from the team #gm14 #unruly #debut #hc”

The Ghanaian International has been invited for this month 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.