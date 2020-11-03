Frederick Moore laughs off Hearts of Oak-Umbro contract termination reports

Managing Director of Hearts of Oak Frederick Moore has debunked claims that his outfit have rescinded their contract with kit sponsors Umbro.

Hearts of Oak penned a long-term partnership deal with UK sportswear giants Umbro in 2018.

The Phobians used the apparel for the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League up until the campaign was truncated due to the emergence of the Coronavirus crisis.

Reports suggest the UK-based firm are not happy with the Ghanaian giants due to the low purchase of the replica shirts hence have decided to annul the contract.

In an interview with Kumasi FM, Mr. Moore rejected the aforementioned reports and affirmed that his outfit will be fully cladded in Umbro apparel in the forthcoming season.

“We are wearing Umbro and we will continue to wear Umbro. I have been in constant talk with them to strengthen the relationship and even make it better.”

“We are using the same jersey, it was not just one given to us. In terms of actual, it is not the exact one we wore that we will still use because we have other pairs.”

“It will be unfair on our supporters that they’ve bought this magnificent and high quality jersey and they will have to dump it after using it for half a season so it was on balance we took the view to reuse the jersey but in terms of the actual jersey they wore that’s not the same they will use this season because we have extra pairs.”

Hearts of Oak will open their campaign with a trip to Dormaa Ahenkro to engage Aduana Stars on Saturday, November 14, 2020.