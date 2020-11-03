Managing Director of Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore has detailed why Carlos Pinto left the club just one week into his appointment while calling on the their supporters to rally behind coach Edward Odoom ahead of the forthcoming season.

Pinto left the Phobians eight days after his appointment was announced.

The Portuguese tactician is reported to have left Ghana to his country after a disagreement with the club’s board of directors over assistant coach.

But Frederick Moore says the coach left to attend to family issues and revealed he could return to the club.

“It’s true the coach has gone back but a lot of what is going around on social media isn’t completely true,” Moore said on Kumasi FM.

“He’s gone back for a variety of reasons; the son and wife has contracted Covid-19 and he’s gone to see them, I’ve even had a chat with him this evening.”

“I do not want to concentrate on Carlos Vaz Pinto. Any supporters priority should be for us to win and not who’s in charge of the team.”

“Pinto did not leave on a bad terms and if everything goes on well he could come back but we are building an academy and needs a director of football and cannot wait if he’s not back in five or six weeks time. Accra Hearts of Oak is bigger than an individual and Pinto himself knows that.”

“The noise of which coach leads the team isn’t helpful to the boys, they need to concentrate and win.”

Odoom is said to be one of the main reasons Carlos Pinto departed the job as he did not want to work work with him.

“The most important thing is for Hearts to win the league and that’s what matters and not whether Odoom or someone will be the head coach.”

“Coach Odoom has a contract, he has the support of me and the board, we fully support him.”

“Honestly this is not the time to talk about Odoom or anyone but the concentration must be on winning, maybe somewhere midway of the league we will talk about it.”

“Rumours of me being sacked isn’t a worry to me, it’s like water under the bridge, the most important thing is Hearts winning.”