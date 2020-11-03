EXCLUSIVE! Sudan giants Al Hilal and two Egyptian clubs in hot chase for Ghanaian prospect Richmond Antwi

Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman and two Egyptian sides Aswan SC and Ghazl El Mahalla SC are interested in signing Ghanaian youngster Richmond Antwi.

GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report that the 19-year-old has received offers from the mentioned clubs and has began negotiations with all of them.

Antwi parted ways with Al Merrikh SC on Sunday by mutual termination despite winning the Sudan Premier League with them.

The highly-rated teenager scored 7 goals in 13 games for Al Merrikh last season having joined them halfway.

Antwi was top scorer of the Sudanese top-flight in 2018/2019 scoring 19 goals for Al Khartoum Al Watani.

He is expected to make a choice of where to play in the 2020/2021 campaign in the coming days.