Jonathan Mensah lauds Columbus Crew teammates for impressive win against Philadelphia Union

Columbus Crew captain Jonathan Mensah has praised his teammates for their ‘good performance’ in the victory over Philadelphia Union in the MLS on Sunday.

The Ghana international produced another inspiring performance to lead his side to a very important win as the Gold and Blacks build-up to the MLS play-offs.

“Big 3 points against a good opponent. Good team performance,” he posted on Twitter after the 2-1 victory.

Jose Artur De Lima Jnr had shot Crew in the lead after 37 minutes following a good spell of football in the first half.

However, Union who have also clinched their play-offs spot and are top of the Eastern Conference table pulled parity through Jamiro Monteiro from the spot in the 57th minute.

With six minutes left Krisztian Nameth snatched the winner for the Ohio based club with a fine strike just three minutes after coming on as a second half substitute.

Jonathan Mensah and compatriot Harrison Afful both lasted the entire duration of the game.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin