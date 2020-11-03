2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Sudan head coach Hubert Velud trusts players to get best results against Ghana

Sudan head coach Hubert Velud says he has a group players who can get him the best of results against Ghana in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications.

The Nile Crocodiles take on the Black Stars in a double header this month.

“I now know 95% of the squad shape after facing Tunisia, Chad and Togo friendly last month,” Velud told CAFOnline.com.

“We have a good group of players whose spirit will help us to get the best results. Ethiopia game will fine tune our preparations.”

Sudan will first travel to Ghana to face the Black Stars on 12 November 2020 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The reverse fixture is scheduled to take place on 17 November 2020 at the Al Hilal stadium in Omdurman.

Ghana is topping Group C with 6 points, South Africa and Sudan follow with 3 points each, while Sao Tome and Principe trail at the bottom with no point.

Velud was appointed in January 2020 replacing Croatian trainer Zdravko Logarusic and the game against Ghana will be his first competitive assignments.