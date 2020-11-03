Mohammed Polo reveals he turned down Legon Cities coaching job

Former Ghana star Mohammed Polo has revealed he came close to coaching Ghanaian top-flight side Legon Cities.

According to the former Hearts of Oak coach, coming into close contact with the club before the coronavirus.

There was an offer from the club, but ‘certain things’ he didn’t like about them discouraged him from joining them.

“I almost joined Legon Cities, I was with the club for some time but I wasn’t pleased with certain things so I left there. I was with them before coronavirus but I didn’t like them because of what I saw there” he told Bryt FM in Koforidua.

Legon are heading into the new season confident of excelling after signing Ghana’s all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan.

The 34-year-old has signed a deal worth over $1 million.