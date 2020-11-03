Legon Cities exact global traction with Asamoah Gyan signing

Ambitious Ghanaian side Legon Cities have gained international traction after completing a sensation deal to bring iconic Asamoah Gyan to the domestic league.

The Premier League side have signed the the 34-year-old, in a massive transfer coup for the mega rich club.

The move has catapulted the Ghanaian side on the global map as it has brought massive traction to the side.

Legon Cities have turned the screws in the transfer window signing after bringing in a number of high-profile players to the squad.

This is massive for the Ghanaian top-flight which has been craving for international recognition and the arrival of the iconic former Black Stars captain may have just added a spice.

Gyan’s return is expected to boost the local league with the global media lenses expected to be firmly gazed on the super star and by extension the Ghanaian top-flight.

The forward’s sole previous club in Ghana was Liberty Professionals, who he left in 2003 to embark on a career that incorporated spells in Italy, France, England, Turkey, China and the United Arab Emirates.

During an illustrious international career, Gyan not only scored at several Africa Cup of Nations but also became the highest scoring African in World Cup history – with six goals.

In 2008, he transferred to French outfit Stade Rennais, from where he joined Sunderland in the Premier League after impressing for Ghana at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Gyan left The Black Cats for Al Ain in the UAE after just one season, initially on loan, before the switch was made permanent.

He has since gone on to play for Shanghai SIPG in China, Al Ahli Dubai in the UAE, Turkish side Kayserispor and NorthEast United.

At international level, Gyan, who scored his nation’s first ever World Cup goal in 2006, is Ghana’s most-capped player and all-time top scorer, having made 106 appearances and racked up 51 strikes.

With six goals, he also stands as Africa’s all-time top scorer at the World Cup after shattering Roger Milla of Cameroon‘s record at the 2014 global showpiece in Brazil.

At the Africa Cup of Nations, the forward is second on the list of Ghana’s all-time top scorers as the tournament, sitting only one strike behind Swansea City attacker Andre Ayew who has nine goals to his name.