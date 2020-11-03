We were paid Ghc 150 during our time- Ex-Hearts player Moses AndohÂ 

Former Hearts of Oak player Moses Andoh has revealed that players earned GHC 150 as wages in 2009.

Moses Andoh was sharing his experience on how players were underpaid during his active days as a professional footballer.

Ghanaian teams are noted for not being able to pay players well leading to mass exodus of players abroad.

According to Moses Andoh, players were unable to come out to speak about their wages due to fear of victimization during his time.

He disclosed that some key players to have played for the Phobians such as Bobby Short, Anthony Annan, Eric Gawu, Kwabena Boafo, Nii Larbi, Amankwah Mireku, Joojo Bossman, Nana Ajiri, Saani Mohammed, Saliu Muntari, Ablade Morgan, Eric Nyarko, Don Bortey among others were also paid salaries as low as between GHC 150- GHC 160.

“Look at the calibre of players I have mentioned and the amount we were receiving. Is this an amount that can make a player succeed?,” he quizzed in an interview with Accra based Rainbow Radio.

Moses Andoh revealed he had an opportunity to move to a Turkish side and could have benefitted from an $8,000 deal but that deal was sabotaged.

He also added that the players to have qualified to the 2006 Champions League money zone never received their wining bonus

He said, “till date, we have not been paid a pesewa of a dollar yet they published in the newspapers that they gave the players $1,000”.