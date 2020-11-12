Trump forces out senior cybersecurity official in charge of stamping out election misinformation

Donald Trump has reportedly forced out a senior US cybersecurity official in charge of stamping out election misinformation.

Bryan Ware is leaving the government after being asked to resign from his job by the White House, according to Reuters.

He confirmed his resignation to Reuters and another US official familiar with the matter confirmed that the White House had demanded it.

Mr Ware is among a number of officials who have left national security roles in the wake of Mr Trump’s election loss to Joe Biden.

CISA’s role in running secure elections has put it firmly at odds with Mr Trump, who has refused to concede and pushed false claims of widespread election fraud, of which there is no evidence.

Christopher Krebs, the head of CISA, has also told colleagues he expects to be fired, according to Bloomberg.

Officials at CISA have refused to comment on Mr Ware’s departure.