Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backs Mason Greenwood after recent Manchester United absence

The 19-year-old enjoyed a breakout season last term scoring 17 goals for the first-team and earning a senior England call-up for the first time.

It has been slower going this season, however, with Greenwood not featuring since coming on as a substitute against Istanbul Basaksehir at the beginning of the month.

Solskjaer believes such ups and downs are normal for such a young player and that he remains on the right track to fulfil what he sees as enormous potential.

“You have to take a step back sometimes,” he said in his weekly press conference. “The boy’s only 19 and he’s had a fantastic year.

Watch more

“If we go a year back, I left him out of the Carabao Cup against Chelsea. Mason stayed back and played against Doncaster in the Checkatrade (Trophy) to get game time and that’s how far he’s come.

“Now he’s got 19 goals total, he’s made his England debut, he scored on his first Under-21s game. He’s had a fantastic development. READ ALSO: Are you happy at work? Researchers prove that the employees in a good mood are 15% more productive

“Of course the headlines are going to be there about him when he scores, if he doesn’t play.

“Everyone’s allowed to not be well and if you’re not well, you can’t train.

“He’s now stayed away, he’s been away eight or nine days from training. We’re just starting building him up again.