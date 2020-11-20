Ethiopian refugees describe ‘merciless’ killings as families separated in desperate escape from Tigray

T
he war started just three days after Assada Barham, 27, had given birth and so she was recovering in hospital when the first bombs fell. Still in her nightdress the mother-of-two from Ethiopia fled the maternity unit with her baby to grab her other son and escape the advancing front line.
She lost her husband in the chaos, and so terrified, fled the war-torn Tigray region without him.
“We had to keep running because the village had come under attack, and bombardment from the Ethiopian army,” she says, cradling her new-born son while sitting exhausted and barefoot on a scrap of tarpaulin in a field in Hamdayat, Sudan.
Add Comment