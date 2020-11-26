Tottenham vs Ludogorets LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Europa League fixture tonight

Loading…
Spurs have six points from three games, the same number as Antwerp and LASK, though the north London outfit have a superior goal difference. A convincing win tonight against bottom Ludogorets – who are yet to earn a single point in Group J – would keep Mourinho’s players clear of the winner of Antwerp and LASK’s clash, should a draw be avoided there.
Tottenham enter the game with four wins from their last four games, including a 2-0 Premier League victory over Manchester City at the weekend and a 3-1 win against Ludogorets in the reverse fixture of this evening’s meeting. Follow all the action below.
TOTTENHAM 1-0 LUDOGORETS
25’ – Ludogorets look extremely vulnerable, and lose possession every time a Tottenham player presses. There could be plenty of goals in this game for Jose Mourinho’s side, should they want them.
TOTTENHAM 1-0 LUDOGORETS
21’ – Tottenham playing some lovely stuff now. Intricate passing amongst the Spurs frontline sees the ball land at the feet of Bale, whose effort skims over the roof of the net.
TOTTENHAM 1-0 LUDOGORETS
15’ – Goal! Vinicius scores his first goal for Spurs!
Ndombele’s pass finds Dele Alli, who attempts a through ball into the path of Bale. However it’s deflected into the feet of Vinicius, who calmly dispatches his shot to give Tottenham the lead.
It’s been coming.
TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS
10’ – Bale’s third free kick hits the wall, and deflects over for a corner.
RANGERS 1-0 BENFICA
7’ – Goal! Rangers take the lead through Scott Arfield.
TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS
7’ – Gareth Bale with not one but two free kicks for Tottenham, both of which fail to trouble the Ludogorets goalkeeper.
TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS
3’ – A bright start by the home side.
TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS
Tottenham’s starting XI for the game against Ludogorets:
SPARTA PRAGUE 4-1 CELTIC
90’ – Goal! It’s a rout in Prague, as the home side add a fourth. Srdjan Plavsic scores to rub salt in the Celtic wounds.
MOLDE 0-3 ARSENAL
FT at Aker Stadium.
A routine victory for The Gunners. Arsenal picked up the pace in the second half, and really could’ve added more by the end of the 90 minutes.
Coach Mikel Arteta will be pleased with Nicolas Pepe’s performance, especially his contribution in the second half.
