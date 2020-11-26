USA World News

Tottenham vs Ludogorets LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Europa League fixture tonight

2 mins ago
3 Min Read

Spurs have six points from three games, the same number as Antwerp and LASK, though the north London outfit have a superior goal difference. A convincing win tonight against bottom Ludogorets – who are yet to earn a single point in Group J – would keep Mourinho’s players clear of the winner of Antwerp and LASK’s clash, should a draw be avoided there.

Tottenham enter the game with four wins from their last four games, including a 2-0 Premier League victory over Manchester City at the weekend and a 3-1 win against Ludogorets in the reverse fixture of this evening’s meeting. Follow all the action below.

1606422486

TOTTENHAM 1-0 LUDOGORETS

25’ – Ludogorets look extremely vulnerable, and lose possession every time a Tottenham player presses. There could be plenty of goals in this game for Jose Mourinho’s side, should they want them.

Emmet Gates26 November 2020 20:28

1606422214

TOTTENHAM 1-0 LUDOGORETS

21’ – Tottenham playing some lovely stuff now. Intricate passing amongst the Spurs frontline sees the ball land at the feet of Bale, whose effort skims over the roof of the net.

Emmet Gates26 November 2020 20:23

1606421995

TOTTENHAM 1-0 LUDOGORETS

15’ – Goal! Vinicius scores his first goal for Spurs!

Ndombele’s pass finds Dele Alli, who attempts a through ball into the path of Bale. However it’s deflected into the feet of Vinicius, who calmly dispatches his shot to give Tottenham the lead.

It’s been coming.

Emmet Gates26 November 2020 20:19

1606421609

TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS

10’ – Bale’s third free kick hits the wall, and deflects over for a corner.

Emmet Gates26 November 2020 20:13

1606421532

RANGERS 1-0 BENFICA

7’ – Goal! Rangers take the lead through Scott Arfield.

Emmet Gates26 November 2020 20:12

1606421336

TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS

7’ – Gareth Bale with not one but two free kicks for Tottenham, both of which fail to trouble the Ludogorets goalkeeper.

Emmet Gates26 November 2020 20:08

1606421147

TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS

3’ – A bright start by the home side.

Emmet Gates26 November 2020 20:05

1606420774

TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS

Tottenham’s starting XI for the game against Ludogorets:

Emmet Gates26 November 2020 19:59

1606420272

SPARTA PRAGUE 4-1 CELTIC

90’ – Goal! It’s a rout in Prague, as the home side add a fourth. Srdjan Plavsic scores to rub salt in the Celtic wounds.

Emmet Gates26 November 2020 19:51

1606420105

MOLDE 0-3 ARSENAL

FT at Aker Stadium.

A routine victory for The Gunners. Arsenal picked up the pace in the second half, and really could’ve added more by the end of the 90 minutes.

Coach Mikel Arteta will be pleased with Nicolas Pepe’s performance, especially his contribution in the second half.

Emmet Gates26 November 2020 19:48

