Black Friday 2020 live: UK deals from Amazon, Asos, Boots and more

10 mins ago
It's the biggest sale event of the year

It’s the biggest sale event of the year

It’s the biggest sale event of the year

(The Independent)

Black Friday, the biggest shopping event of the year, is finally here. From now until the final day of the sale, 30 November – otherwise known as Cyber Monday – the IndyBest team will be bringing you the very best deals, as they launch here.

Originally a one day event hailing from America and taking place the day after Thanksgiving, this year it has expanded into a huge month-long sale with many brands and retailers slashing prices across tech, toys, home appliances, fashion, beauty and more.

Although Cyber Monday is traditionally the online-only day of the event, this year the entire event will be online as shops in England remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning online sales are predicted to surge by 35 to 45 per cent during the event.

So whether you are looking to get Christmas presents sorted or are after a laptop or TV  upgrade, a coffee machine, a discount on a pair of AirPods or to stock up on your favourite perfume, you’ll be sure to find an unmissable deal here this Black Friday.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Save on beauty at Boots

(Boots)

Included is a collection of the brand’s cult-favourites: Hoola bronzer, BADgal BANG! volumizing mascara and The POREFessional pore primer as well as the High Beam highlighter, rose Benetint lip stain and the 24-HR Brow Setter. 

This would make a great gift for a loved one (or yourself) so it’s worth getting now

Eva Waite-Taylor27 November 2020 10:03

Make Asos your go-to this Black Friday

(Asos)

Asos is a firm-favourite for all your clothing and accessories needs and luckily it’s Black Friday sale is in full swing. 

Save a whopping 50 per cent on these Topshop mom jeans. High-rise with a slim tapered leg and relaxed fit, they’re a timeless style that can be easily dressed up or down and we think will easily become a staple in your wardrobe.

At such a low price, you better be quick – buy now 

Eva Waite-Taylor27 November 2020 08:58

Eva Waite-Taylor27 November 2020 09:49

Apple AirPods Black Friday offer

Eva Waite-Taylor27 November 2020 08:52

Buying for kids this Christmas? Save on toys

(Very)

Get kids learning about how to make, fix and build things using this DIY workbench that includes a vice, nuts, planks, bolts, saw, hammer, hard hat and even ear defenders. 

Eva Waite-Taylor27 November 2020 08:43

Calling fitness fanatics savings to be had on Fitbit

(Amazon)

The Independent’s technology critic, David Phelan, rated this Fitbit Versa 2 highly when testing, praising its easy to use smart system and tracking capabilities.

You can rest assured knowing that you’re getting a great deal, as well as a top-performing watch, so buy now

Eva Waite-Taylor27 November 2020 08:37

Save £35 on this Nintendo Switch bundle

(Nintendo)

Stop what you’re doing, we’ve found a gaming deal that’s not to be missed. 

You can save £35 on the hottest games console during the Black Friday sales, the Nintendo Switch. It continues to sell out, so you’ll have to act fast. This bundle includes two games, Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Minecraft, so you’ll have plenty of entertainment get started with.

Eva Waite-Taylor27 November 2020 08:28

PSA: Charlotte Tilbury palette is buy one get one free

(Charlotte Tilbury)

This particular set got rave reviews when our tester got her hands on the entire pillow talk collection: “You couldn’t ask for more from a nude palette” 

Not that we needed an excuse to gift something to ourselves, but it’s nice knowing we’ll get someone’s Christmas present sorted at the same time.

Eva Waite-Taylor27 November 2020 08:22

WFH and need a new laptop? We’ve got a deal for you

(Microsoft)

Laptops are hot property right now and often not the cheapest purchase, which is why we’ve scoured to find the very best discounts for you. 

Our technology critic, David Phelan, called it a “really excellent laptop”, adding that “it looks gorgeous, with a light but sturdy aluminium casing and an optional alcantara finish on the bit your palms rest on, which feels comfortable but looks slightly unconventional.”

Eva Waite-Taylor27 November 2020 08:12

Good morning deal hunters

If you’re just joining us now, you’ve come to the right place for all the latest offers on big-ticket items. To get up to speed, read our Black Friday guide, which is our curated round-up of only the best discounts

Eva Waite-Taylor27 November 2020 07:59

