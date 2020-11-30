Cyber Monday clothes deals 2020: Best offers from Asos, Zalando, New Look and more

The biggest sale event of the year is drawing to a close with today, Cyber Monday, being the final day. So if you’re looking for the very best ways to save on fashion purchases, then you’ve come to the right place.

Not only is it close to Christmas, meaning you can get your shopping done earlier, but it’s also when fashion labels slash prices with considerable discounts sitewide.

With lockdown 2.0 meaning the closure of non-essential shops in England, this year’s event is an online-only affair. There’s no queuing or having to fight for the final discounted dress in your size. Rather, you can shop from the comfort of your own home and use our Cyber Monday guides to help you.

Whether you’re on the hunt for your Christmas Day outfit or a special necklace for a loved one, there are big savings to be had at the likes of & Other Stories, Asos and Reformation, as well as cult-favourite jewellery brands Missoma, Monica Viande and Astrid & Miyu.

With so many products and such little time to choose, we’ve done the hard work for you and curated an edit of the best deals across everything from outerwear to underwear, and everything in between.

You’ll never miss out on a bargain here, all you need to do is decide is whether it’s a new loungewear set or winter coat to invest in. Happy shopping!

Best Cyber Monday fashion deals

Barbour International Ariel Quilted Jacket: Was £150, now £120, Tessuti

British heritage brand Barbour International is known for creating classic looks and this diamond quilted Ariel Quilted Jacket showcases just that. With a cotton construction, full zip fastening with button overlay, funnel neck, four front pockets and a handy interior pocket, this jacket is a safe bet if you want to finish off an outfit in style. Right now Tessuti is offering an extra 10 per cent off when using the code ‘BLACK’, too. READ ALSO: Saudi court commutes Palestinian poet's death sentence to jail, lashes-lawyer

Aspinal of London London tote black pebble: Was £650, now £520, Harvey Nichols

In Harvey Nichols’s Cyber Week sale, there’s up to 40 per cent off designer labels for men and women, so now’s the perfect time to splash out while making huge savings. This handmade leather black tote will serve you well for years and will go with every outfit thanks to its minimal design that won’t date. It has plenty of storage too for smaller items, including an interior zipped pocket and two mobile-sized open pockets, as well as protective base feet.

H&M is offering up to 50 per cent off selected items in its Cyber Monday sale, which is an impressive jump from its 20 per cent off sale on Black Friday. The deal is valid for members only, but it’s free to join, and the sale is running until midnight. We’ve added this calf-length dress to our basket to pair with chunky boots during the autumn/winter. The wide raglan sleeves and elasticated waist will flatter all body types, bringing shape to this flowy piece. We love the khaki check print and the cut-out detailing at the back, too.

Missoma Lucy Williams gold chunky entwine hoop earrings: Was £110, now £82.50, Missoma

It’s unlikely that you’ve seen anyone in the fashion pack unadorned with an item from Missoma’s expansive jewellery collection. As a brand it rules the roost when it comes to affordable and wearable pieces, and it’s a firm favourite here at IndyBest, so we’re glad its annual sale is here.

Prettylittlething cornflower blue button front fitted puff sleeve skater dress: Was £28, now £14, Prettylittlething

Prettylittlething is continuing its huge sale this Cyber Monday with up to 80 per cent off everything. You can even get an extra 20 per cent off on top of sale prices with the code “PINK20”. Anything with puffed sleeves is a winner for us, and this pastel blue dress ticks all boxes. The corset-style waist adds shape to the skater style piece and the button front gives it a casual feel. Pair with heeled mules for the perfect brunch outfit.

Christopher Kane Crystal-embellished cutout wool sweater: Was £1,045, now £731.50, Net-A-Porter

Save 30 per cent on this fun, lavish, Italian made jumper from Christopher Kane. Playful and colourful, it’s worth the splurge, with over £300 off. The crystal-embellished chains, cut out sleeves and side split make it a statement piece you can wear all winter. Made in soft magenta wool, it’ll keep you cosy and looking good too.

Curve zebra print dress: Was £79, now £30, Coast

Coast has launched head first into the Cyber Monday sales, offering 60 per cent off everything, plus an extra 10 per cent off with the code EXTRA. We particularly love Coast’s curve range, which comes in sizes 20, 24, 26 and 28. This print dress with a tie neck is super fun and is giving us flirty ‘60s vibes.

Spoonie cotton cord shirt: Was £89, now £44, Ted Baker

This relaxed shirt is made of 100 per cent cotton, which supports responsible cotton production through the Better Cotton Initiative. We love the rimmed detailing on the buttons, and think this piece would look great layered over a bright or neutral t-shirt. Ted Baker are offering up to 50 per cent off “almost everything” across their range so we’d recommend a good browse. READ ALSO: Swedish court hands life sentence to Uzbek man who shot imam

RIXO Mimi printed dress: Was £255, now £153, Harvey Nichols

Known and loved for its bold, clashing prints and fashion forward styles, this Rixo dress will make a versatile yet playful addition to your year-round wardrobe. Grazing the ankles, this will team well with a pair of over-the-knee boots, strappy heels or white trainers and you can match your accessories to the rose, blue and green shades in it.

Grenson Nanette leather hiker boot: Was £295, now £265.50, Asos

Asos’ sale has just added an extra 20 per cent off, which already has up to 70 per cent off everything. These handmade leather boots have built a cult following thanks to their expertly crafted and on-trend designs that will never go out of style. Grenson doesn’t participate in Black Friday so shopping in Asos’s sale is one of the few ways to score a discount. With a rounded toe, chunky sole and speckled laces, they’re the perfect pair to team with every outfit, smart or casual.

Dannijo Mossy Slip Dress: Was £268.00, now £169.95, Free People

At Free People, there’s an additional 40 per cent off sale items, so fill up your shopping baskets now. This slip dress is a brilliant layering piece that can be worn on its own, or over a polo neck and coat, with a pair of chunky boots. Made from 100 per cent silk, it’ll also be equally stylish during the summer months too.

Topshop Cream Jacket With Black PU Piping: Was £69.99, now £52.49, Topshop

Topshop deals have up to 50 per cent off clothing, shoes and accessories. We’ve got our eye on this cream jacket that has a shearling with contrasting black piping that will ensure even when wrapped up in warm layers, you can still look good.

Ganni leopard print midi dress: Was £400, now £160, Farfetch

This 92 per cent silk dress is pure luxe, a gorgeous power piece that will make heads turn. The cuffed balloon sleeves and tie waist give an elegant fit and silhouette, while the flowing skirt adds a feminine touch. This piece is part of Ganni’s positively conscious range, which means the brand measures the carbon footprint of every item, and then covers the cost to make that footprint carbon neutral. There’s also an extra 20 per cent off this weekend.

Dalby leather biker jacket: Was £298, now £208.60, All Saints

All Saints’ has 30 per cent off everything. We’d recommend investing in one of its coveted leather jackets while they are discounted, and this one topped our review of the best leather jackets for autumn.

Our reviewer found it to be super soft. It’s fully lined, which kept them warm during a downpour, and has deep enough pockets to fit an iPhone 11, AirPods and a face covering, so you can forgo a handbag.

Topshop mom jeans in indigo: Was £40, now £20, Asos

Topshop is one of the most reliable places for denim, so snap up this mom style pair while there is 50 per cent off. High-rise with a slim tapered leg and relaxed fit, they’re a timeless style that can be easily dressed up or down and we think will easily become a staple in your wardrobe.

New Look Teal tab front backpack: Was £24.99, now £10, New Look

Here’s a trusty backpack suitable for all outdoor adventures, whether it’s a stroll in the park, a day hike or trip to the shops. It’s got an external zip pocket, and two side pockets for slotting in a water bottle, notebook, phone or whatever you like. This piece is registered by The Vegan Society and is completely animal free.

Realisation Par The Kate in Blossom: Was £185, now £138.75, Realisation Par

Cool-girl fashion brand, Realisation Par, is currently offering shoppers 25 per cent off sitewide with the code “Gratitude”. Known for dominating our Instagram feeds, there’s a treasure trove of silk skirts, bold printed dresses and floral tops to take your pick from. We’ve got our eye on this winter floral dress that’s perfect for pairing with tights and boots.

Karla 2-in-1 slip dress: Was £189, now £132.30, All Saints

If you’re tired of the trackies and feel like dressing up, this jewel-toned slip dress is a great go-to and would even make the ideal Christmas Day outfit. Wear with chunky boots and gold accessories for a simple yet put-together look. Cut to a flattering midi length, it’s an easy to style piece that you won’t regret buying.

Pandora reflexions mesh bracelet: Was £55, now £44, Pandora

Popular jewellery brand Pandora is offering customers 20 per cent off its entire website. This timeless classic stood out to us the most, and we think it’ll elevate casualwear and eveningwear alike. You’ll have to pay a little extra for rose gold and gold, but whichever colourway you choose, we think it’ll make a very thoughtful gift.

Whistles is offering 25 per cent off full-price items, including dresses, coats, knitwear, shoes and accessories. This long-sleeved mini dress is perfect to wear with tights and boots in the winter or with heels and a clutch bag for a summer wedding next year. Whether it’s for work or play, this is a versatile wardrobe piece.

The North Face Padded Jacket Junior: Was £90, now £75, JD Sports

This jacket is a cold weather hooded essential to keep out the winter chill, is machine washable and shower-proof for rainy days. It’s will also be easy to fold up and stow away when kids are indoors but will keep them warm and cosy when outside.

If you love an aviator jacket but want a bit more coverage, this is ideal. It still has all the stylish trimming you’d expect, with a faux fur lapel and cuffs, but will skim just below the knee. We’d recommend wearing it with jeans, boots and a colourful cashmere jumper.

French Connection patti leather belted shirt dress: Was £280, now £196, French Connection

Leather clothing is the fabric to be seen in this winter after it dominated the catwalks, and this 100 per cent leather dress is the perfect way to tap into the trend, and with 30 per cent off we can’t believe the price. Wear with black tights and a polo neck, and add a gold chain to break up the monotone. Equally, style it unbuttoned over a pair of your favourite black high waisted jeans.

Galvan Sienna satin halterneck mini dress: Was £675, now £337.50, Net-A-Porter

Known for its modern evening wear, this mini dress by Galvan is currently half price so snap it up while it’s still in stock. Perfect for a fabulous Christmas day or simply an opportunity to dress up even if you have nowhere to go, the jewel toned satin will make for a luxurious look.

Mango high collar sweatshirt: Was £35.99, now £25.99, Mango

Add a bit of luxury into your loungewear with this pullover that will also pair nicely with jeans and skirts. Stylish yet functional, it’ll keep you feeling cosy at your desk or warm you up after a home workout on your lunch break.

This practical piece deserves a spot in your closet. Made from 100 per cent leather, it will be soft, but hard-wearing and fit all your essentials. The wide strap is adjustable too, so you can also wear it as an oversized baguette bag.

River Island Tie Neck Button Through Dress – Black: Was £55, now £38.50, Very

While the pandemic may well have put a stop to the traditional Christmas party, with throngs of people and booze-filled dancefloors, it doesn’t mean you can’t dress up at home. This midi dress has a high neck, pretty button detailing and a bow detail at the neck that’s going to become our go-to LBD.

