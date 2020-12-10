Tottenham vs Antwerp LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more ahead of Europa League fixture tonight

Loading…
Tottenham enter their final Europa League game against Antwerp on a high after easing past rivals Arsenal in the north London derby.
Jose Mourinho will rotate his side looking to maintain their fine start in the Premier League entering the weekend top of the table once more. The Portuguese will be eagerly awaiting a strong knock-out stage with former club Manchester United among those sides dropping down from the Champions League, with the Red Devils tipped as one of the favourites by the Spurs boss.
The Londoners are two points behind the Belgian side, so a victory is needed to clinch progression as group winners, while Mourinho will be eager to gain revenge for the 1-0 defeat in the first match between these sides, where Lior Refaelov scored the only goal of the game. Follow all the live updates from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, plus analysis and reaction, but first of all you can catch the end of Arsenal’s Europa League game against Dundalk in the early kick-off:
Dundalk 2 – 4 Arsenal – Hoare
85 mins: GOAL! Flores swings a free kick into the box from the right wing. Hoare jumps and turns his back on goal. He gets a head on the pacey cross and directs it into the bottom corner. Runarsson dives to his left but can’t reach the ball.
Michael Jones10 December 2020 19:38
Dundalk 1 – 4 Arsenal – Balogun
80 mins: GOAL! Good stuff from Pepe who receives the ball and turns quickly on the edge of the box. He slots a perfect pass into Balogun who collects and hits a nice side footed shot into the far corner.
Michael Jones10 December 2020 19:32
Dundalk 1 – 3 Arsenal
77 mins: 19-year-old Ben Cottrell makes his competitive debut for Arsenal as he replaces Emile Smith-Rowe. The youngster’s going to have about 15 minutes to impress.
Michael Jones10 December 2020 19:31
Dundalk 1 – 3 Arsenal
73 mins: Nicolas Pepe goes for a cheeky chip after spotting Gary Rogers off his line but he miscues the shot and puts it over the bar.
Michael Jones10 December 2020 19:28
Dundalk 1 – 3 Arsenal
70 mins: Just when Mikel Arteta was starting to look a little agitated with the way Arsenal were playing they pull a goal out of nowhere. Balogun has been a decent target man since he’s come on.
Michael Jones10 December 2020 19:23
Dundalk 1 – 3 Arsenal – Willock
67 mins: GOAL! The ball is chipped into the box and Balogun chests it down and holds it up. Willock comes into the box and Balogun gives him the ball. Willock checks onto his right foot and shoots! Rodgers gets a hand to the shot but can’t stop it.
Michael Jones10 December 2020 19:19
Dundalk 1 – 2 Arsenal
63 mins: Cedric fires the free kickat goal from just outside the left corner of the box. Rodgers comes across to block the near post and he taps the ball down before bringing it under control.
Michael Jones10 December 2020 19:15
Dundalk 1 – 2 Arsenal
60 mins: Mountney picks up a yellow card for the clipping Smith-Rowe and bringing him down. Elneny is replaced with Ceballos and Nketiah goes off for Balogun.
Michael Jones10 December 2020 19:14
Dundalk 1 – 2 Arsenal
57 mins: This is a nice period for Dundalk. They’re passing the ball around confidently, trying to draw Arsenal out. The Gunners don’t seem interested in pressing high though.
Michael Jones10 December 2020 19:11
Dundalk 1 – 2 Arsenal
Michael Jones10 December 2020 19:10
