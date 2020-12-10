Tottenham vs Antwerp LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more ahead of Europa League fixture tonight

Jose Mourinho will rotate his side looking to maintain their fine start in the Premier League entering the weekend top of the table once more. The Portuguese will be eagerly awaiting a strong knock-out stage with former club Manchester United among those sides dropping down from the Champions League, with the Red Devils tipped as one of the favourites by the Spurs boss.

The Londoners are two points behind the Belgian side, so a victory is needed to clinch progression as group winners, while Mourinho will be eager to gain revenge for the 1-0 defeat in the first match between these sides, where Lior Refaelov scored the only goal of the game. Follow all the live updates from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, plus analysis and reaction, but first of all you can catch the end of Arsenal’s Europa League game against Dundalk in the early kick-off: