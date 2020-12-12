Wolves vs Aston Villa LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Premier League fixture today

Wolves welcome Aston Villa to Molineux in the Premier League’s early kick-off on Saturday. A win in the Midlands derby for the visitors would take them above Wolves, with just two points separating the two teams. Nuno’s side failed to score at Anfield a week ago and he would love to call upon injured striker Raul Jiminez, whose recovery from a fractured skull appears promising. The Mexico international visited the club’s training ground on Wednesday to raise spirits ahead of the clash with Aston Villa.
Dean Smith will hope that Jack Grealish can pull another sensational performance out of the bag, particularly because Chelsea-loanee Ross Barkley remains out with a thigh injury. The Villa manager could be set to remove £28m-man Ollie Watkins from penalty-taking duties after the forward hit the crossbar against West Ham. Watkins has now missed four of the six penalties he has taken in his career.
Follow all the action live from Villa Park below.
Wolves 0 – 0 Aston Villa
9 mins: Nice work from Villa who send the ball up to McGinn on the diagonal. He brings it under control and curls a low cross into the six-yard box but Saiss is covering to boot it out for a corner.
Michael Jones12 December 2020 12:40
Wolves 0 – 0 Aston Villa
6 mins: McGinn makes a run in behind but is tracked by Dendoncker who puts the ball out behind when it comes over the top. Grealish whips in the corner and it gets headed out for an Aston Villa throw in.
Michael Jones12 December 2020 12:37
Wolves 0 – 0 Aston Villa
3 mins: Adama Traore tries to run past Douglas Luiz in the middle of the pitch and is a bit too forceful trying to win back the ball after he is tackled. Free kick to Villa.
Michael Jones12 December 2020 12:35
Wolves 0 – 0 Aston Villa
Kick off: Wolves kick off the game, Wolverhampton is in Tier 3 so sadly there aren’t any fans in the stadium. Neto goes on a tricky run down the right and slots a pass to Podence who whips in a cross and wins a corner.
Michael Jones12 December 2020 12:33
Aston Villa’s tally of 20 goals is their highest after nine matches of a top-flight campaign since 1960/61.
Yet, Wolves have kept eight clean sheets in their past 12 Premier League games at Molineux.
Michael Jones12 December 2020 12:25
Trezeguet has had 22 attempts on goal without scoring in the Premier League this season, more than any other player.
Wolves’ Ruben Neves is next on the list with 17 shots.
Both players scored in this fixture last season.
Michael Jones12 December 2020 12:20
Aston Villa have won three of their four away matches in this season’s Premier League, keeping a clean sheet in all three victories.
In fact only Tottenham and Chelsea have kept more than Villa’s four clean sheets in this season’s top flight.
Michael Jones12 December 2020 12:16
Wolves can move within four points of Tottenham at the top of the table if they win today. For Aston Villa they will move into the top 10 drawing level on points with Manchester City but they face Manchester United later today.
Michael Jones12 December 2020 12:12
Nuno Espirito Santo talks about the tough season that Wolves have had so far saying:
Michael Jones12 December 2020 12:08
Wolves have 17 points, which is their highest tally after the first 11 matches of a Premier League season.
They are also unbeaten in all six games they have played against teams below them in the league.
Michael Jones12 December 2020 12:03
Add Comment