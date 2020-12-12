Wolves vs Aston Villa LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Premier League fixture today

I think it’s still a very challenging and demanding season because it’s different, there’s disruptions, and we want to improve and keep on growing.

“It’s very challenging for us, and, of course, without Raul, even more challenging. But at the same time, it’s something we have to embrace as a squad, and enjoy doing it.

“It’s been hard for everybody, but it’s not fair on me to have any kind of complaint. In football, we are privileged within society, so it is not far for me to complain about anything.”