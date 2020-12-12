Is Wolves vs Aston Villa on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Aston Villa head to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday with both teams looking to rediscover winning form.

Nuno’s side can go seventh with a victory, temporarily at least, while early-season league leaders Villa will be hoping to return to the top half of the table with a win of their own and they currently have two games in hand over most of the league.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match at Molineux.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday, 12 December.

Where can I watch it?

BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate will be showing the game live. The match can also be streamed for subscribers via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Wing-back Jonny is a long-term absentee for Wolves. Raul Jimenez is likely to stay sidelined for the next few weeks at least after his fractured skull.

Aston Villa are still without Bjorn Engels and Kortney Hause at the back, while Ross Barkley will miss out from midfield. In attack, Wesley is still on a slow path to a comeback after a long-term injury.

Predicted line-ups

WOL: Patricio; Semedo, Boly, Coady, Ait-Nouri; Neves, Dendoncker, Moutinho; Adama, Podence, Neto

AST: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Luiz, McGinn, Hourihane; Trezeguet, Watkins, Grealish

Wolves – 7/5

Odds – 12/5

Aston Villa – 12/5

Prediction

Villa have had a long wait without a game as their clash with Newcastle was postponed. That, the absence of Ross Barkley and their general drop-off over the past few weeks could compound the difficulty they'll face away from home against a team looking to respond from a heavy beating of their own. Wolves 2-1 Aston Villa