Wolves vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Saturday’s Premier League action starts with Wolverhampton Wanderers hosting Aston Villa, with both teams looking to recover from setbacks last time out.

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo has made the decision to switch to a back four system this season and it had worked well for a few games, but he must decide whether to persevere with it in the absence of their No. 9.

Villa were one of the early leaders this season, but have found matters more difficult recently and have lost back-to-back games, most recently against West Ham.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match at Molineux.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday, 12 December.

Where can I watch it?

BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate will be showing the game live. The match can also be streamed for subscribers via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Wing-back Jonny is a long-term absentee for Wolves. Raul Jimenez is likely to stay sidelined for the next few weeks at least after his fractured skull.

Aston Villa are still without Bjorn Engels and Kortney Hause at the back, while Ross Barkley will miss out from midfield. In attack, Wesley is still on a slow path to a comeback after a long-term injury.

Predicted line-ups

WOL: Patricio; Semedo, Boly, Coady, Ait-Nouri; Neves, Dendoncker, Moutinho; Adama, Podence, Neto

AST: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Luiz, McGinn, Hourihane; Trezeguet, Watkins, Grealish

Wolves – 7/5

Odds – 12/5

Aston Villa – 12/5

Prediction

Villa have had a long wait without a game as their clash with Newcastle was postponed. That, the absence of Ross Barkley and their general drop-off over the past few weeks could compound the difficulty they'll face away from home against a team looking to respond from a heavy beating of their own. Wolves 2-1 Aston Villa