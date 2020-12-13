The British people never wanted to join the European project in the first place

T hank you to all our readers who came to our recent online Brexit: what next? event. You asked some good questions; my colleagues Tom Peck, Kate Devlin and Ben Chu gave some good answers, and I heckled a bit. Although we all struggled somewhat on naming any definite benefits from Brexit.

At one point Ben, our economics guru, gave an interesting long view of the reasons we joined the Common Market in 1973. He said that after decades of relative economic decline, the continent was seen as modern and successful, which was part of the explanation for wanting to be part of it.