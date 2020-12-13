Crystal Palace vs Tottenham LIVE: Result and reaction from Premier League fixture today

Tottenham travel to Crystal Palace in a London derby in the Premier League this afternoon, aiming to stretch their lead at the top of the table and capitalise on rivals Chelsea dropping points to Everton on Saturday in a 1-0 defeat.

Jose Mourinho will be keen to build on momentum from the midweek victory over Antwerp, backing up the comfortable win against north London rivals Arsenal, and win Liverpool facing Fulham later this afternoon, it will be an opportunity to put the pressure on the champions.

Steven Bergwijn has welcomed the tag as title challengers: “Of course we look – top of the league is what we want,” he said. “But we have to take it game-by-game. Every opponent in the Premier League is tough so we have to chase every game. We are Tottenham and we are a big club so we always want to win. That is normal. For this group of players, it is normal.” Follow live updates from Selhurst Park below: