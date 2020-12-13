Crystal Palace vs Tottenham LIVE: Result and reaction from Premier League fixture today

Loading…
Tottenham travel to Crystal Palace in a London derby in the Premier League this afternoon, aiming to stretch their lead at the top of the table and capitalise on rivals Chelsea dropping points to Everton on Saturday in a 1-0 defeat.
Jose Mourinho will be keen to build on momentum from the midweek victory over Antwerp, backing up the comfortable win against north London rivals Arsenal, and win Liverpool facing Fulham later this afternoon, it will be an opportunity to put the pressure on the champions.
Steven Bergwijn has welcomed the tag as title challengers: “Of course we look – top of the league is what we want,” he said. “But we have to take it game-by-game. Every opponent in the Premier League is tough so we have to chase every game. We are Tottenham and we are a big club so we always want to win. That is normal. For this group of players, it is normal.” Follow live updates from Selhurst Park below:
Crystal Palace 1 – 1 Tottenham
90 mins: Ebere Eze is getting a standing ovation from the Crystal Palace faithful. He’s had a very good game today but goes off to be replaced by Andros Townsend.
Four minutes of added time to play.
Crystal Palace 1 – 1 Tottenham
87 mins: What a save! Ben Davies sends a cross into the box that bamboozles Guaita and bounces away off the crossbar. It comes to Aurier who drills one into the ground going for goal. Kane gets into the six-yard box and meets the shot with a header at goal but Guaita stops it with a quick reactionary save!
Crystal Palace 1 – 1 Tottenham
84 mins: Tottenham respond by winning a free kick of their own on the inside left. Harry Kane takes the set piece and shoots, it hits the wall and loops past the far post going out for a corner.
Sergio Reguilon and Steven Bergwijn are off with Ben Davies and Dele Alli coming on for Spurs.
Crystal Palace 1 – 1 Tottenham – Schlupp
81 mins: GOAL! Ebere Eze whips a free kick ino the box from the left wing, it flies over a cluster of bodies and hits Lloris who couldn’t see through the melee. The ball bounces off him and Schlupp is there to poke it into the back of the net!
Crystal Palace 0 – 1 Tottenham
80 mins: Cahill wins the first header as the ball comes in from the right for Palace again. He heads it to Benteke who heads it at Lloris. Palace are knocking on the door.
Crystal Palace 0 – 1 Tottenham
78 mins: Close again from Palace, they’ll feel hard done by if they don’t score. A Corner is sent into the box, Benteke breaks free of his man and heads the ball narrowly over the crossbar.
Crystal Palace 0 – 1 Tottenham
75 mins: Jairo Riedewald comes on for Luka Milivojevic as Crystal Palace make a change. Fresh legs for the last 15 minutes of the game. Schlupp and Lo Celso come together as they both go for the same ball and Lo Celso wins the free kick.
Crystal Palace 0 – 1 Tottenham
72 mins: Schlupp sticks out a leg and takes out Reguilon giving Spurs a free kick about 30-yards out from goal. Lo Celso chips it into the box and Dier wins the header but sends it wide.
Crystal Palace 0 – 1 Tottenham
69 mins: Tanguy Ndombele is taken off by Jose Mourinho with Giovani Lo Celso replacing him. Milivojevic flicks a free kick into the box, Benteke wins the header and knocks it to the far post. It drops for Schlupp who doesn’t set himself, snatches at the ball and belts it over the bar! Big chance gone for Palace.
Crystal Palace 0 – 1 Tottenham
66 mins: This is a good spell for Palace as Milivojevic sends a deep free kick into Benteke. He tussles with Sissoko and comes away with the ball before sending it out wide. The attack breaks down as the cross comes straight into Lloris.
