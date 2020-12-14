US Covid death toll hits 300k as vaccine rollout begins

The number of dead from the coronavirus pandemic in the US has topped 300,000 on the day that the first Covid-19 vaccines were administered.

A rolling count by NBC News shows the country hitting the grim milestone on Monday morning. The same count has more than 16.4 million confirmed cases of the virus.

As the nation struggles to cope with the surge of new infections and the strain on medical services, an ICU nurse in New York City became one of the first people to receive the Pfizer vaccine outside of the trial stage of development.

On Friday, the US death toll exceeded the number of Americans killed in combat during the Second World War.

US involvement in the war last approximately four years and 291,557 Americans died according to the Department of Veterans’ Affairs.