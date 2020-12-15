Coronavirus news – live: Christmas lockdown easing to go ahead in England as talks continue over rest of UK

People walk along Oxford Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London

There are no plans to change the number of days or households allowed to mix in England over Christmas, according to a government source.

Urgent talks between UK leaders on the planned easing of coronavirus restrictions to allow three households to mix indoors between 23 and 27 December will resume tomorrow amid increasing pressure to halt the plans over concerns of a fresh spike in cases.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove discussed the scheduled relaxation with the first ministers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on Tuesday but did not confirm a new position.

The editors of the British Medical Journal and Health Service Journal have published a joint editorial calling for the relaxed Christmas rules to be cancelled, warning that the plans are a “major error that will cost many lives”.

It comes as London mayor Sadiq Khan urged the government to review the plans to allow up to three households to mix over the festive period, amid fears cases will surge in January. The capital, along with parts of Essex and Hertfordshire, will enter the harshest tier of coronavirus restrictions from a minute past midnight tonight.

However, ministers have said people should “do the minimum” if they visit their family over the festive period.