Brexit news – live: EU heralds ‘good news’ on deal as Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer butt heads in PMQs

There is now a “path to an agreement” in Brexit talks thanks to a “way forward” being found on most issues, Ursula von der Leyen has revealed to MEPs this morning – calling the progress made “good news”.

The European Commission president gave her most optimistic assessment of negotiations yet on Wednesday morning, but added that she could still not say for sure whether there would be a deal.

Addressing the European Parliament, she said there was no guarantee of a deal “but I can tell you there is a path to an agreement now”. Issues remain, Ms Von der Leyen admitted, in particular fishing which could still sink negotiations. “The good news is that we have found a way forward on most issues,” she told colleagues in Brussels.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer head to this week’s PMQs where it is thought Mr Johnson will be quizzed about the state of post-Brexit trade talks – especially considering the differing versions of progress the EU and No 10 have given this week. Mr Starmer is expected to focus on the PM’s move to allow relaxed coronavirus measures to remain in place around Christmas, despite a rise in cases across the UK.

