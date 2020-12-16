Brexit news – live: EU heralds ‘good news’ on deal as Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer butt heads in PMQs

There is now a “path to an agreement” in Brexit talks thanks to a “way forward” being found on most issues, Ursula von der Leyen has revealed to MEPs this morning – calling the progress made “good news”.
The European Commission president gave her most optimistic assessment of negotiations yet on Wednesday morning, but added that she could still not say for sure whether there would be a deal.
Addressing the European Parliament, she said there was no guarantee of a deal “but I can tell you there is a path to an agreement now”. Issues remain, Ms Von der Leyen admitted, in particular fishing which could still sink negotiations. “The good news is that we have found a way forward on most issues,” she told colleagues in Brussels.
Meanwhile, Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer head to this week’s PMQs where it is thought Mr Johnson will be quizzed about the state of post-Brexit trade talks – especially considering the differing versions of progress the EU and No 10 have given this week. Mr Starmer is expected to focus on the PM’s move to allow relaxed coronavirus measures to remain in place around Christmas, despite a rise in cases across the UK.
Johnson: ‘Every chance and hope’ EU will ‘see sense’ on trade deal
The SNP’s Westminster leader has said it is “disgraceful” that two weeks before the end of the Brexit transition period, a deal has still not been reached.
Ian Blackford said Boris Johnson was putting businesses at risk, and specifically warned that Scotland had already lost a huge amount of money over ongoing Brexit blunders.
The PM responded by saying: “There is every chance and every hope that our friends across the channel will see sense and do a deal.”
Mr Johnson said “all it takes is for them to realise that – like every other country – the UK has a right to control its own land and waters”.
It comes after EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday morning that the EU does not dispute “UK sovereignty on its own waters”.
Relaxed Christmas Covid rules to go ahead in UK
A relaxation of strict coronavirus rules over Christmas is expected to go ahead as planned after the second meeting in as many days between the four parts of the UK.
But Boris Johnson has urged the public to show “extreme caution” over the festive season.
Our Whitehall editor, Kate Devlin, reports:
Starmer urges PM to ‘take responsibility’ for ‘unnecessary’ Covid deaths
The first questions are, unsurprisingly, focused on the coronavirus crisis.
Leader of the Opposition, Keir Starmer, asked if Boris Johnson would “finally take responsibility” for a huge number of “unnecessary” Covid deaths, citing the PM’s “slow response” to tackling the virus.
Me Johnson replied that, “no” he would not – because the government had “responded” to the virus “according to scientific guidelines”.
This week’s PMQs gets underway
Boris Johnson’s weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session has begun. Stay tuned for updates…
‘I’ll miss Trump,’ Ben Wallace says
Defence secretary Ben Wallace has said he will “miss” Donald Trump, who according to him, has been “quite a good friend” to the British government.
The minister praised the outgoing US leader, who has repeatedly refused to admit defeat to president-elect Joe Biden, during a visit to British troops in Estonia.
“I’ll miss Donald Trump, because he was quite a good friend to Britain,” Mr Wallace told The Sun.“ Whatever people think of him, Donald Trump’s position towards the United Kingdom in many areas was totally aligned with us. And we should all be grateful or happy when we have a US administration that supports Britain’s interests.”
My colleague Conrad Duncan reports:
Parliamentary schedule for Wednesday 16 December
Here is a list of all that is going on inside Westminster today:
House of Commons
11.30am: Wales questions.
12pm: Prime Minister’s Questions.
12.40pm: An urgent question on whether the changes to the immigration rules laid last week will reduce the numbers of asylum seekers in supported accommodation.
1.30pm: An urgent question on what the UK government is doing to deal with the overwhelming evidence of the Chinese government’s use of Uighur slave labour in Xinjiang region.
2.30pm: A 10-minute rule motion on Arms (Exports and Remote Warfare).
2.45pm: Trade (Disclosure Of Information) Bill – all stages.
Also 2.45pm: A motion relating to the appointment of members to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority.
Also 2.45pm: A short debate on carbon border adjustment tariffs and decarbonisation
Westminster Hall
11am: The NHS’ role in the eviction of the Walthamstow Toy Library.
2.30pm: Breast cancer screening.
4pm: Defence manufacturing and procurement in Shropshire.
4.30pm: Support for the homeless during the winter months.
House of Lords
12pm: Oral questions.
1pm: Taxation (Post-transition Period) Bill – all stages.
Also 1pm: Statement on the Energy White Paper.
Also 1pm: Statement on the government’s response to the online harms consultation.
Inside Von der Leyen’s Wednesday address to MEPs
Images have emerged from Ursula von der Leyen’s plenary session this morning in Brussels, in which she told European lawmakers that there was now a “narrow path” to achieving a UK-EU Brexit “agreement”.
Government ‘can’t legislate for every eventuality,’ says Jenrick
Housing secretary Robert Jenrick appeared on BBC Breakfast on Wednesday to discuss how far the government can go in protecting the public from coronavirus over Christmas.
He told the daily news programme people must “use their own judgement” when deciding what risks they want to take over the festive period, saying: “The government can set a legal framework, and we have, but we can’t legislate for every eventuality.”
“It’s very important people reach their own informed judgements about what’s right for them and what’s right for their families,” he added.
Robert Jenrick says government can’t legislate for every eventuality over Christmas
Tory London mayoral candidate panned for fake council tax letters
Conservative London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey is under fire for playing a “heartless, cheap trick” on voters, in which he allegedly sent out campaign flyers made to look like official warnings from Sadiq Khan’s office that their Council Tax will be raised unless they “take action”.
The letter falsely claims that London’s mayor is “set to” increase his share of the council tax, raising the overall cost.
Sharing photos of the letter on Twitter, Liberal Democrat mayoral candidate Luisa Porritt said: “This is a heartless, cheap trick to play at a time so many Londoners are worried sick about making ends meet.”
My colleague Chantal da Silva has more:
Raab visits India to discuss post-Brexit trade potential
The UK will look for free trade deals with India and the Indo-Pacific region when it leaves its transition period with the EU, Dominic Raab has said while visiting the country.
Speaking in New Delhi, the foreign secretary said Britain has “sometimes been too myopically-focused just on Europe”.
Posting on Twitter, India’s prime minister Narendra Modi said there was “vast potential for the India-UK partnership in the post-Covid, post-Brexit world”.
It comes as Boris Johnson announced he would travel to India in January, to promote his “global Britain” vision.
