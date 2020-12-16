Coronavirus: Relaxed Christmas rules to go ahead as planned across UK

A relaxation of strict coronavirus rules over Christmas is expected to go ahead as planned after the second meeting in as many days between the four parts of the UK.

But ministers are expected to publish stronger guidance on how to prevent the spread of coronavirus over the festive period.

And just hours after the decision was taken, Wales announced it would go back into lockdown on December 28.

Boris Johnson has also urged the public to show “extreme caution” over the festive season as he faced accusations his government was rapidly losing control of the situation.

The prime minister told the House of Commons: “We should exercise extreme caution in the way we celebrate Christmas. We can celebrate it sensibly, but we have to be extremely cautious.”

But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the government of "ignoring" the medical advice, days after ministers were forced to put London under in the toughest coronavirus tier.

Earlier Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has raised eyebrows when he suggested that some people may decide to put off larger gatherings until the spring, saying: “Easter can be the new Christmas.”

Under the festive rules, up to three households will be allowed to mix between December 23 and 27.

Negotiations between the UK Government and the leaders of the devolved nations administration are understood to have agreed to press ahead with the plan, albeit with a stronger warning about the dangers people face.

Mr Johnson also appeared to suggest that that fragile consensus could yet shatter, telling MPs that the four UK nations have agreed to continue "in principle" with the easing of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas.