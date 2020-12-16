Coronavirus news – live: Christmas rules to remain in place, four nations agree, as 138,000 receive vaccine

Boris Johnson has told MPs that the four UK nations have agreed to continue “in principle” with the easing of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas.

But opposition leader Keir Starmer accused the prime minister of ignoring medical advice over the Christmas plan.

Mr Johnson said he did not want to “criminalise people’s long-made plans” for the festive season, but urged people to “exercise a high degree of personal responsibility”.

The World Health Organisation has warned Europeans to have a quiet Christmas or risk a renewed surge of the disease.

Earlier the communities secretary admitted the Covid-19 infection rate would rise as people mix together over Christmas.

“This is a virus that thrives on social interaction, so bringing more people together, even over this short period of time, is not cost-free. It will have consequences in terms of increasing the rate. It will rise,” Robert Jenrick said.

Meanwhile, it was announced that nearly 138,000 people in the UK received a first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine over the last week.

The Office for National Statistics also revealed one in 10 people infected with Covid-19 experiences symptoms that last for three months or longer, with one in five reporting symptoms lasting for five weeks or longer.

Follow the latest updates