Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, disclosed his campaign’s top donors Saturday, the first time he’s made the list public since he won the nomination. Biden, who has reeled in $383 million throughout his run, named 817 “bundlers” who raised at least $100,000 for the candidate through their personal networks, often giving their own maximum donation, as well. Per Politico, the list contains several top Democratic politicians and officials, Wall Street executives, Silicon Valley tycoons, and prominent Hollywood voices. His old primary competitor, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, was also on the list. Vox notes campaign-finance reform advocates had grown concerned that Biden had kept the information under wraps up to this point, especially since 90 million people have already voted. Previously, Democratic candidates have regularly disclosed their bundlers. [Vox, Politico]
10 things you need to know today: November 1, 2020
53 mins ago
0 Views
1 Min Read
