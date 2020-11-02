The daily gossip: The Trump campaign is fixated on Lady Gaga, Prince William reportedly had COVID-19, and more

Prince William, the second in line to the throne, tested positive for COVID-19 this spring, but kept it a secret because “I didn’t want to worry anyone,” the British tabloid The Sun reports. The Duke of Cambridge, 38, reportedly had such a bad case that he “struggled to breathe.” Neither Kate Middleton nor the couple’s three children apparently caught the virus, though William’s diagnosis came around the same time that his father, Prince Charles, tested positive. William’s privacy about his condition has ignited debate: “If the future King contracts a potentially fatal virus … and he and those around him cover it up, that raises serious questions about whether we can trust anything he or his advisers say,” tweeted the Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer. [BBC, The Sun]