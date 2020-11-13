Obama says he is ‘troubled’ by GOP senators enabling Trump and his false election claims

Several of the government’s top security and election officials said on Thursday that the 2020 presidential election was “the most secure in American history” and there is “no evidence” of any voting systems being compromised.

The Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee and members of the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council released a joint statement saying that there is “no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” In states that have close results and will hold recounts, there are “paper records of each vote, allowing the ability to go back and count each ballot if necessary. This is an added benefit for security and resilience.”

Other security measures, like pre-election testing and state certification of voting equipment, provided “additional confidence in the voting systems used in 2020,” the officials said.

In a push back against President Trump, who has alleged without any evidence that widespread voter fraud hurt him in the election and refuses to concede, the officials declared that there are “many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections,” but they “can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too. When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices as they administer elections.”

The Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council Executive Committee counts among its members Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Assistant Director Bob Kolasky, National Association of Secretaries of State President Maggie Toulouse Oliver, and National Association of State Election Directors President Lori Augino. Catherine Garcia