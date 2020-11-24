White House gives approval for Biden to receive daily intelligence briefings

The 2021 Grammy nominations are here, and the Beyhive should be quite satisfied with them.

The nominations for the 63rd Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday, and Beyoncé scored the most nods of any artist with nine, Variety reports. Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch, and Dua Lipa also picked up six nominations each.

Beyoncé earned not one but two nominations in the category of Record of the Year, one for “Black Parade” and another for her work on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.” The former song was also nominated in the categories of Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song, while the latter song was also nominated in the Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song categories. Additionally, Beyoncé is nominated for her film Black is King and her “Brown Skin Girl” music video, as well.

For Album of the Year, the nominees were Jhené Aiko’s Chilombo, Black Pumas’s Black Pumas, Coldplay’s Everyday Life, Jacob Collier’s Djesse Vol. 3, Haim’s Women In Music Pt. III, Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia, Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, and Taylor Swift’s Folklore. Meanwhile, in addition to “Black Parade” and “Savage,” the other Record of the Year nominees were Black Pumas’ “Colors,” DaBaby’s “Rockstar” featuring Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat’s “Say So,” Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted,” Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” and Post Malone’s “Circles.”

Beyoncé fared better than expected after not actually having a new album in contention, and one of the other biggest surprises, The Associated Press noted, was that The Weeknd didn’t pick up any nominations. This, Variety writes, may “go down as one of the most shocking complete shutouts in modern Grammy history.”

The 63rd Grammy Awards, which will be hosted by Trevor Noah, are set for Jan. 31. Read the full list of nominees here. Brendan Morrow