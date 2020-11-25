Trump’s staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy

Nearly 2,100 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the U.S. on Tuesday, The Washington Post says — the highest daily number since May 6, when 2,611 deaths were reported.

Nine states — Alaska, Indiana, Maine, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Washington, and Wisconsin — all reported a record number of fatalities.

More than 85,000 people are hospitalized with the virus across the U.S., setting a new record for the 14th day in a row, the COVID Tracking Project reports. The Department of Health and Human Services released a report stating that there are more than 1,000 U.S. hospitals that are “critically short on staff,” CBS News reports, and the death rate is climbing so fast in El Paso that there are 14 mobile morgues now stationed in the city.

[embedded content]

Dr. Hassan Taha with Stormont Vail Health in Topeka, Kansas, told CBS News that there are more than 100 coronavirus patients at the hospital, which has reached capacity. “What is worrying to me is two weeks from now Thanksgiving and having a lot of cases that will end up coming to us, or to other hospitals, and there’s no beds,” Taha said. Catherine Garcia