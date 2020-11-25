Illinois is experiencing a ‘dire’ coronavirus situation

President Trump is reportedly heading to Pennsylvania for a Republican meeting on voter fraud allegations, ignoring advice from some of his aides in the process.

Trump is “expected to join” his lawyer Rudy Giuliani in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, as Republican state lawmakers on Wednesday hold a “hearing” about claims of election “irregularities,” CNN reports. The plans could reportedly still change, but they were confirmed by Bloomberg, which noted that the event doesn’t appear on Trump’s public schedule. Trump continues to not concede the 2020 race to President-elect Joe Biden, despite the transition formally beginning, but his legal team has not provided any evidence of widespread voter fraud in the election. Biden was recently certified as the winner in Pennsylvania.

Attending this meeting of the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Policy Committee, which will be held at a hotel, would be Trump’s first trip outside of Washington since Election Day, CNN notes. The New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman confirmed the news and reported that “some aides had tried talking him out of this.”

Haberman adds that some of Trump’s “advisers were kept in the dark about this” plan entirely, “underscoring how disjointed the president’s team has become” since Election Day, and “others tried telling him” this “is a mistake.” But Haberman reports that “among other things, Trump is likely to announce a 2024 campaign soon and this is brand building.”

This event will be coming after a key Trump campaign lawsuit in Pennsylvania was dismissed over the weekend, as well as after Giuliani held a bizarre press conference last week leveling baseless voter fraud claims. Lawyer Sidney Powell, who took part in that press conference, was subsequently said to not be part of Trump’s legal team, and NBC News reports Trump has grown “concerned” that his team is made up of “fools that are making him look bad.” Brendan Morrow