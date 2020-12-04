House passes bill to decriminalize marijuana on the federal level

As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning “we’re in a very precarious situation,” even before the country experiences the “full brunt” of a post-Thanksgiving surge.

Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, spoke to NBC’s Today after the U.S. on Thursday set another new record by reporting almost 213,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day, per The Washington Post. But when asked by Savannah Guthrie whether the U.S. is seeing a surge in recent days as a result of Americans traveling and holding gatherings for Thanksgiving, Fauci said there may be a “little bit of a blip” but warned there will be “more of a surge” in the coming weeks.

“We don’t expect to see the full brunt of it [until] between two and three weeks following Thanksgiving,” Fauci said. “So I think we have not yet seen the post-Thanksgiving peak. That’s the concerning thing because the numbers in and of themselves are alarming, and then you realize that it is likely we’ll see more of a surge as we get to two to three weeks past the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Fauci added that this is particularly concerning because this would mean the COVID-19 surge would be occurring in December as Americans prepare to celebrate Christmas. Earlier this week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans not to travel for the holidays, a warning also previously issued before Thanksgiving.

During the interview on Today, Fauci also confirmed he accepted an offer to serve as President-elect Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser “right on the spot,” and he added that he approves of the president-elect urging all Americans to wear masks for his first 100 days in office.

“I discussed that with him, and I told him I thought that was a good idea,” Fauci said, though he added that “it might be that” wearing masks will still be necessary beyond those 100 days. Brendan Morrow