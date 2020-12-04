The week’s big question: High hopes for Biden’s Cabinet

One way of analyzing President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet picks — particularly on the economic and domestic policy side — is through the lens of intra-party conflict. Are Democrats shifting left toward the Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wing? Will the unexpectedly close election nudge Democrats back toward the center? Who has Biden’s heart?

Biden’s most important pick so far suggests he’s trying to split the difference. Treasury nominee Janet Yellen, the former Federal Reserve chair, is a highly respected, mainstream economist. For instance, she’s not part of the lefty “deficits don’t matter” hot-take crowd on Twitter. (Indeed, she only joined Twitter a few days ago.) But Yellen is also someone who used her platform as head of the world’s most important central bank to highlight issues of income and wealth inequality, raising eyebrows among some Fed watchers. “I think it is appropriate to ask whether this trend is compatible with values rooted in our nation’s history, among them the high value Americans have traditionally placed on equality of opportunity,” Yellen said in a 2014 speech.

Of course, Biden may not be able to do much more than signal policy preferences if Democrats are unable to win those two Senate races in Georgia next month. One area, however, where that powerlessness isn’t true is trade. As Donald Trump has shown, an American president in a protectionist mood can do a lot without Congress — like launch multiple trade wars.

So I will be paying close attention to whom Biden picks as U.S. trade representative — and how he frames the pick — as a strong signal about how he wants to approach trade and to what extent the focus will be on China. One frequently mentioned possibility for the post is Katherine Tai, the chief trade lawyer for the House Ways and Means Committee. As Politico notes, Tai “was also head of China enforcement at USTR before she joined the Ways and Means Committee in 2014, and speaks fluent Mandarin.” That might be a good skill to have if you’re spending most of your time talking to Beijing rather than Ottawa or Brussels.