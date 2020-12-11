Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa won’t be recast in Black Panther 2, Marvel says

Just over a week ahead of The Mandalorian‘s season finale, Lucasfilm just dropped some key reveals about the future of Star Wars.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy during a Disney presentation for investors on Thursday announced a number of upcoming Star Wars projects both for Disney+ and theaters. Among the biggest reveals: Patty Jenkins, the acclaimed director of Wonder Woman, will direct the next Star Wars film. It will be called Rogue Squadron and follow a “new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride,” Lucasfilm said. The film is set for release in 2023.

On the television side, two spinoffs of The Mandalorian were also announced. The first is called Rangers of the New Republic, which will be set within The Mandalorian‘s timeline and “intersect with future stories and culminate into a climactic story event.” The other is a limited series called Ahsoka, which will star Rosario Dawson reprising her role of Ahsoka Tano from The Mandalorian‘s second season.

Another new Star Wars show revealed was Lando, an event series centered around Lando Calrissian from Dear White People creator Justin Simien.

Kennedy also provided details about previously-reported Star Wars projects. A Disney+ show from Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland, for example, was revealed to be called The Acolyte, a “mystery-thriller” set in an era prior to the Star Wars prequel trilogy known as the High Republic. And speaking of the prequels, Hayden Christensen was confirmed to be reprising his role of Anakin Skywalker for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ show, which will star Ewan McGregor.

All in all, Disney said, expect 10 Star Wars shows to be released on Disney+ in the next few years. The Mandalorian may represent Disney’s first steps into live-action Star Wars television, but clearly, they weren’t the last. Brendan Morrow