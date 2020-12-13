John le Carré, mold-breaking spy novelist, dies at 89

NBC’s Saturday Night Live poked a little fun at some good news in the latest episode’s cold open, with cast members Kate McKinnon and Heidi Gardner appearing as Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, respectively, to address some pressing questions about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized for emergency use and will be distributed this week, from Beck Bennett’s Wolf Blitzer.

During the interview McKinnon’s Fauci grew exasperated after repeatedly getting interrupted by adoring fans, including one who proposed marriage, a nod to the real-life infectious disease expert’s growing celebrity throughout the coronavirus pandemic. “If enough Americans get this vaccine, you’ll all forget who I am,” the SNL version of Fauci said. “That’s my goal. To have zero name recognition with Americans.”

Gardner’s Birx, however, wanted a little more attention, seemingly aware — and disappointed — that Fauci was viewed as the bigger star. To counter, she attempted to get people to remember her disapproving facial expression when President Trump earlier this year pondered openly about whether doctors would consider injecting COVID-19 patients with bleach, but she seemed unconvinced by her own efforts. Watch the full skit below. Tim O’Donnell

[embedded content]