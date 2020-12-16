The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued an emergency use authorization for the first over-the-counter, fully at-home COVID-19 test. The Ellume COVID-19 Home Test will likely be sold at pharmacies, and it won’t require a prescription. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said patients can buy the rapid antigen kit, take it home, conduct their own nasal swab, and get their results “in as little as 20 minutes.” Ellume says its intention is for the test to cost $30 or less and while production has just started, the company expects to send out initial shipments the first week of January. There is hope that at-home testing will not only expand Americans’ access to coronavirus testing, but also reduce the burden on laboratories and test supplies, Hahn said. [FDA, CNBC]
The daily business briefing: December 16, 2020
55 mins ago
1 Min Read
