HBO Max is finally coming to Roku ahead of Wonder Woman 1984

This isn’t what dreams are made of.

Hilary Duff announced Wednesday that the revival of her classic Disney Channel show Lizzie McGuire that was in the works for Disney+ is no longer happening.

“I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen,” Duff wrote. “I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves.”

Duff was alluding to the fact that, according to Variety, she and showrunner Terri Minsky, the creator of the original series, were hoping to make a more adult revival, whereas Disney wanted it to be geared more toward kids. Disney, Variety reports, was “initially on board” with their approach, but “decided to move in a different direction” following the completion of the first two episodes. Minsky was ultimately removed as showrunner in January.

Previously, Duff pushed for Disney to move the Lizzie McGuire revival to Hulu rather than Disney+ so it could proceed with its more adult vision, writing, “I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating.” She added, “It’s important to me that just as her experiences as a preteen/teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable.”

A Disney spokesperson in a statement confirmed “we are not moving forward with the planned series,” adding, “Lizzie McGuire fans have high expectations for any new stories,” and “unless and until we are confident we can meet those expectations, we’ve decided to hold off.” Brendan Morrow